31 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: UK Firm, Costech Seal 4.2 Billion/ - Deal

The UK-based firm, Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF), and the Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) have signed a new grant agreement in which the former would provide US $ 1,500,000 (4.2bn/-) to support the latter's development vision.

The agreement will accelerate innovation and the effective use of technology to increase and improve opportunities for education, water and sanitation and health in Tanzania.

HDIF is proud to come alongside COSTECH to promote and invest in science, technology and innovation which are critical to driving President John Magufuli's agenda for industrialisation, said HDIF Team Leader, David McGinty, in Dar es Salaam yesterday, during the ceremony whereby Tanzania and Britain sealed a formal deal to foster innovation in the country.

He said Tanzania is in running to stay at the head of class by investing in and adopting emerging technologies such as the use of drones for development.

COSTECH Director General, Dr Hassan Mshinda, noted that investments in science, technology and innovation not only help the country progress rapidly, but also strengthen the brand of Tanzania as a place where bright local and international minds can apply themselves and succeed.

"Investment in science, technology and innovation is critical to helping Tanzania establish and sustain competitiveness. Strategic partnerships such as this with HDIF is a key to building a robust innovation ecosystem in Tanzania that contributes to the national development agenda, said the Director of Life Sciences, Dr Flora Ismail Tibazarwa. COSTECH is the government partner of the Human Development Innovation in Tanzania managed by Palladium.

COSTECH and HDIF signed an agreement in 2014 to stipulate areas of cooperation around a shared goal to accelerate innovation and effective use of technology to increase and improve opportunities for education, water and sanitation and health in Tanzania.

