30 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matiang'i - Funds for Curriculum Review Set Aside

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ouma Wanzala

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said the government has set aside resources to support curriculum review process.

Speaking at KICC during the national conference on curriculum reforms, Dr Matiang'i said the funds have been allocated in both the current and next budgets to cater for the reforms.

The piloting of the new system is set to start in May ahead of its roll-out next year in January.

He asked stakeholders to support the reforms saying input of every individual will be considered.

"We will be taking all views and KICD will hold quarterly meetings to receive more views as we move along," said the CS.

Religious leaders led NCCK secretary-general Peter Karanja said they support the reforms and maintained that religious studies are critical for any curriculum.

Kenya

New Rule to Restrict Referral of Patients Abroad

A doctor will from now on only refer a patient abroad for treatment if there is evidence that hospitals in the country… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.