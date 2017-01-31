Kenya: Matiang'i - Funds for Curriculum Review Set Aside

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said the government has set aside resources to support curriculum review process.

Speaking at KICC during the national conference on curriculum reforms, Dr Matiang'i said the funds have been allocated in both the current and next budgets to cater for the reforms.

The piloting of the new system is set to start in May ahead of its roll-out next year in January.

He asked stakeholders to support the reforms saying input of every individual will be considered.

"We will be taking all views and KICD will hold quarterly meetings to receive more views as we move along," said the CS.

Religious leaders led NCCK secretary-general Peter Karanja said they support the reforms and maintained that religious studies are critical for any curriculum.