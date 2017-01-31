31 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Marriott Hotel Gets New GM

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steven Muvunyi

Kigali Marriott Hotel has appointed Rex Nijhof the new general manager.

Nijhof replaces Kenneth Shore. Nijhof has vast experience in the hospitality sector spanning 26 years and has been with the Marriott franchise for 18 years where he served in various positions in countries, such as Germany, Turkey and The Netherlands. Prior to his current appointment, he was general manager of Lakeside Chalet, Mumbai-Marriott Executive Apartments in India.

Speaking to Business Times, Nijhof said one of his top priorities is attracting local guests for the five-start hotel.

"We are working out new strategies, including using social media and designing attractive offers for the local market, to help us attract local guests... Rwandans should consider Marriott as their home where they can come to relax and re-energise," said the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from Florida International University in the United States graduate.

He believes great customer service is critical to attract all segments of the market. Kigali Marriott Hotel opened its door to patrons in October, 2016. It is part of Marriott International, a hotel chain with presence in 120 countries globally.

Rwanda

Airtel Not Closing Shop - CEO

Airtel Rwanda has refuted reports indicating it was closing shop, terming the media reports pointing as erroneous. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.