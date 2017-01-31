Rwanda: Marriott Hotel Gets New GM

Kigali Marriott Hotel has appointed Rex Nijhof the new general manager.

Nijhof replaces Kenneth Shore. Nijhof has vast experience in the hospitality sector spanning 26 years and has been with the Marriott franchise for 18 years where he served in various positions in countries, such as Germany, Turkey and The Netherlands. Prior to his current appointment, he was general manager of Lakeside Chalet, Mumbai-Marriott Executive Apartments in India.

Speaking to Business Times, Nijhof said one of his top priorities is attracting local guests for the five-start hotel.

"We are working out new strategies, including using social media and designing attractive offers for the local market, to help us attract local guests... Rwandans should consider Marriott as their home where they can come to relax and re-energise," said the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from Florida International University in the United States graduate.

He believes great customer service is critical to attract all segments of the market. Kigali Marriott Hotel opened its door to patrons in October, 2016. It is part of Marriott International, a hotel chain with presence in 120 countries globally.