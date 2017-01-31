Tanzania: Acacia Emerges Top Gainer in Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Trade

Acacia mining was the top gainer in Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) last Friday as the market continued with a bear run.

According to market report, shares of the gold mining company gained by 5.99 per cent after closing the day trading at 11,860- up from 11,190 of January 20, this year. Acacia was followed by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) having gained 5.36 per cent and DSE with 2per cent gain.

Moreover, the worst performer during the week was Nation Media Group (NMG) with the decrease of 5.26 per cent followed by Jubilee, which recorded 0.4 per cent fall.

The DSE recorded a total market capitalisation of 19,069.30/- compared to 18,677.90 of January 20, this year. According to the report, DSE recorded a total turnover of 511.22m/- from 375,199 shares, which were traded in 155 deals. Other companies that performed well were East African Breweries that traded 4,810, which was an increase of 1.26 percent.

According to the DSE weekly report ending January 20, this year, the DSE equity market turnover was weakened by 86 percent to 786.88m/- compared to 5.5bn/- of the previous week with three local firms emerging as top trading equities.

Top trading equities that dominated the market share were the Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) at 79 percent, Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) at 11 percent and CRDB Bank at 7 percent.

None of the domestic equities appreciated or depreciated in value per share this week compared to last week. Total market capitalisation decreased by 2.31 percent, closing at 18.68tri/- while domestic market capitalisation remained constant at 7.46tri/- as in the preceding week.