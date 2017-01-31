South Africa: Sport and Recreation Committee Kick-Starts Oversight Visit in North West

document

The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation has kick-started its week-long oversight visit to the North West by receiving a briefing at the North West Department of Education and Sport Development in Mmabatho.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, said the Committee did not want to "play big brother" on the province and that this was the sixth province visited in ensuring that sport did not lag behind as a service delivery mechanism.

"It is important that the Department of Basic Education tells the Committee what it was doing in developing sport in the province. The Committee wants to hear how the province is fitting its programmes in the sport plan pursued by the National Department.

She said other aspects that the Committee wanted progress report on included the Division of Revenue (Dora) Funding and whether it was being spent, but also the expenditure of the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) portion intended for sport facilities and infrastructure.

"The MIG is a sore point for the Committee. This money is not going where it is intended, and what is the provincial department doing about this? Tell us about your challenges so that we could take them up with the national Department of Sport and Recreation," Ms Dlulane said.

She said the Committee was keen to see sport transform to benefit those athletes in rural areas who were previously disadvantaged. "Rural sports must have a stake in the money from the national government," she said.

The province committed itself to implement the recommendations the Committee came up with.

Head of Department, Dr Itumeleng Molale, told the Committee that the North West was in a very unique situation in that it was the only province where the Education Department housed sport in the country.

Various organisations attended the briefing, including among other organisations; loveLife, North West Cricket, South African Football Association (North West), South African Local Government Association, as well as the Department of Education.

The Committee will later in the day visit a 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Facility (Montshioa Stadium) in Mafikeng.