30 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Pravin Gordhan - 'Systematic and Highly Organised Campaign By the Gupta Family'

In the political battle between the Gupta family and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, punches have started to come thick and fast, the use of elbows is becoming more prevalent, and we all know that no holds are barred. On Monday, Gordhan filed his formal legal papers in response to papers already lodged by the Guptas.

They were responding to his orginal application for a declaratory order that he does not have the power to intervene in the relationship between the Guptas and their former banks. At the heart of this is the 72 suspicious transactions amounting to R6.8-billion that the Financial Intelligence Centre was worried about. While the court papers are supposed to be about the law and technical argument, they actually open a window on what is really happening here; politics, by other means. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

"The truth that stands revealed as the real plot is the systematic and highly organised campaign by the Gupta family and its associates against the National Treasury, myself and other targets."

There it is. In black and white. In a sworn legal document, from the Finance Minister.

Immediately the Hawks sprung into action, leading a raid on the headquarters of the Gupta...

