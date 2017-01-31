30 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Central Bank Retains Key Rate At 10%

The Central Bank of Kenya on Monday retained its policy rate at 10 per cent with inflation expected to remain within its target and the shilling relatively stable to the US dollar.

The bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) argued that inflation will stay within the preferred range of between 2.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent while the country's current account deficit has narrowed, easing pressure on the shilling.

The base rate retention means the interest rates charged on loans by commercial banks continue to be capped at 14 per cent, in line with State-backed banking policy that caps rates at four per cent above the policy rate.

"The committee concluded that inflation was expected to remain within the government target range in the short term.

"However, the committee noted increased uncertainties with regard to the prevailing drought conditions and risks in the global markets," the bank said in a statement.

Lower import bills

"The MPC therefore decided to retain the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at 10.0 percent in order to anchor inflation expectations."

The bank said the improved current account from a deficit of 6.8 per cent in 2015 to 5.5 per cent last was helped by lower import bills for petroleum products, machinery and transport equipment.

"Additionally, inflows benefitted from improved horticulture and tea production, higher tourism receipts, and resilient diaspora remittances."

The CBK's foreign exchange reserves currently stand at $6.93 billion (4.5 months of import cover) "which together with the precautionary arrangements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue to provide an adequate buffer against short-term shocks."

