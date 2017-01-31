East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has posted half-year results for the period ended December last year, delivering a 2 per cent growth in profit after tax from continuing operations.

The EABL is crosslisted on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) and is trading in all the three bourses in East Africa. EABL Group Managing Director and CEO Mr Andrew Cowan said that the results in spirits, Senator and emerging beer helped boost their numbers on the back of a challenging operating environment marked by a tough excise tax environment in Kenya and economic difficulties especially in Tanzania.

"We continue to invest behind our capacity, people, brands and innovation to ensure we are tapping in to existing, emerging and changing consumer needs.

These will be our key drivers in ensuring our future success in the region," he said. Tanzania faced a challenging consumer environment which negatively impacted consumer spending and despite double-digit growth in Pilsner and triple-digit in reserve spirits, net sales declined by 7 per cent.

The results were achieved despite significant excise tax increase in Kenya last year, which affected its sales volume, as well as tough economic and operating conditions elsewhere in the region.

Kenya delivered flat net sales with double-digit growth in Spirits and Senator Keg. However, beer performance was mixed: premium and mainstream segments continued to decline as a result of the excise tax increase. Uganda recorded 7 per cent growth in net sales mainly driven by good performance from emerging beer and spirits. EABL continues to focus on upgrading of its sales force and building stronger distribution partners within the region.

Savings in cost of sales and strong control of selling, distribution and administrative expenses drove operating margin to improve from 25 per cent to 27 per cent.

Capital expenditure for the period was 1.8 billion Kenyan, a growth of 14 per cent from last year spent on increasing capacity, improving efficiency, quality and safety of our operations thereby reflecting our confidence in the future of the business.

In addition, Mr Cowan said the industry will continue to engage various stakeholders, including the Kenyan government, with a view to devising a predictable tax environment that will help drive future investment in the sector. Because Kenya contributes over 70 percent of EABL's profits, the prevailing tax regime has significantly affected the group's earnings.