An Audit report by Independent Review Panel on the suspension of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officers over the alleged abuse of funds at the country's electoral body is finally out.

The Independent Review Panel provided findings and recommendations in which MEC is to adjust its operations and also employ thorough disciplinary action of some of the suspended officers.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday in Blantyre, MEC Chairperson Justice Dr Jane Ansah said the report will guide the commission to take necessary steps to work on the findings and also adjust its operations as stipulated in the electoral act.

"We will make sure that we implement the findings of Independent Review Panel. Soon enough, we will be inviting the suspended officers to give their side over the alleged fraud.

"Their say will determine whether they should be given a disciplinary action or not," she said.

According to MEC Chairperson, the commission is eager to correct some of the misinterpretation of the electoral act that obstructed the commission from executing its operations effectively.

However, Justice Ansah was non committal to disclose as to when the commission will finalize their reviews as stipulated in the audit report.

In August last year, MEC sent seven of its employees on force leave to pave way for investigations over the abuse of funds and financial mismanagement which occurred at the commission.

Among the officers who were sent on force leave are Willie Kalonga, Chief Elections Officer, Harris Potani Deputy Chief Elections Officer for operations, George Khaki, Director of Administration and Human Resource, Khumbo Phiri, Director of Finance, Edington Chilapondwa, Procurement Manager, Chimwemwe Kamala, Procurement officer and Sydney Ndembwe Assistant Procurement Officer.

It is alleged that over millions of kwacha were systematically looted by some of the officers.