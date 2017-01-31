31 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TFF Mourns Fallen Goalie

Photo: Daily News
Tha late Kagera Sugar goalkeeper David Burhani.
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), through its president Jamal Malinzi is in grief following the untimely death of Kagera Sugar goalkeeper David Burhan who passed away yesterday at Bugando Hospital in Mwanza.

In his statement to the family, relatives and football fraternity at large, Malinzi prayed for God's comfort at the trying time. "In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to the family of Burhan our heartfelt condolences. May our Lord comfort you and your loved ones in this trying time," he told the federation's official website.

Speaking earlier, Kagera Sugar head coach Mecky Mexime disclosed that Burhani fell ill a few days ago while his team was enroute to Singida to honour an Azam Sports Federation Cup match.

According to him, Burhan's condition worsened when Kagera Sugar returned from that game and he sadly passed away in the morning.

"We booked a plane to Bugando in order to see if we could help him further after he was admitted, but I think we were too late and no sooner had we arrived had he been pronounced dead," said the former Taifa Stars skipper.

Mexime added: "The news is devastating more so for his teammates and we will be sending a plea to the federation to postpone our matches until we are through with the burial."

Burhan was voted the best player of the 2013/14 when playing for Tanzania Prisons.

