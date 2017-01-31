30 January 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Khayelitsha Race Honours Runner Killed in Accident

By Masixole Feni

About 200 people took part in a fun run in tribute to Khayelitsha activist Khaya Yaphi at the weekend.

Yaphi, a member of the Khayelitsha Development Forum and well-known runner, was knocked over by a car and killed a decade ago while jogging on the side of the road.

The run started from the Khayelitsha Mall. Participants could run either a 5km or 8km event. Nothemba Velebhayi, 74, who took part in the 5km race, said this was an opportunity to meet new people. "I'm a pensioner now but I do jogging. To take part in this race will help to boost my confidence."

