South Africa: Pienaar Water Crisis Leaves Civil Servants Searching for Toilets

A water crisis at the social development department in Pienaar, Mpumalanga, has forced employees to leave the building to find working toilets.

Public servants at the Msogwaba social development building had to give each other lifts to use the bathrooms in the Emoyeni Mall, about 6km away.

Department spokesperson Ronnie Masilela said the department was aware of the problem and doing everything it could to solve it.

"Please note that the lack of water is everywhere, not only in the department," he said.

A client, Thulasizwe Zulu, said he needed help urgently but nobody was available to assist.

"I kept on asking why I am not attended to and I was told that the person who has to help me went to the bathroom, as there was no water in the building."

A staff member who asked not to be named said water supply to the building was irregular.

"The situation is very bad since water is a very pivotal source of life. We find it very hard to work under these circumstances," she said.

Last year, staff closed the offices and staged a protest at the gates to demand the department take action.

The staff member said the water cans sent to the department were not enough to serve everyone.

"This is so embarrassing," she said. "We have to leave our clients behind while we are busy searching for a place to have access to a bathroom.

"I love my job so much, but when thinking of this water issue I just get sick when thinking of going to work," she said.

