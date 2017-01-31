Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Shines At Media Awards

Zimpapers dominated the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe awards last week, with five of its scribes being honoured for their outstanding reporting on the campaign against road traffic accidents.

Other media outlets which had winners provided only one each in different categories.

Sydney Kawadza from The Herald emerged as the first runner-up in the best print report category, with Andile Tshuma from Chronicle, another Zimpapers publication, becoming the second runner-up.

The winner in that category was Andrew Kunambura from the Financial Gazette.

Eliah Saushoma from Chronicle won the best photo journalist award, with his winning entry being a stark portrayal of the disregard for traffic laws by some public transport operators.

The first runner-up in the best student reporter category in print was Christabel Chikayi from Chronicle, with Bianca Mlilo from the same publication being the second runner-up.

Ntombiyolwandle Ndlovu of Tell Zimbabwe (Masvingo) scooped the best student reporter. From the 33 nominees from media houses all over the country, ZBC news reporter Regis Mhako won the best electronic news reporter award.

Speaking at the awards ceremony held in the capital on Friday last week, Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe managing director Mr Obio Chinyere said road crashes had decreased from last year.

"We registered a seven percent decline in the total road crashes recorded last year as compared to the previous year, 2015," he said.

Mr Chinyere said the number of people killed and injured in road traffic accidents had slightly decreased.

"The number of people killed declined by a narrow margin of two percent, while the number of people injured also went down by 11 percent," he said.