South Africa: Metsimaholo Vote of No Confidence Meeting Postponed

A special council meeting scheduled for Tuesday at the Metsimaholo Local Municipality in the Free State has been postponed until further notice.

Metsimaholo Local Municipality speaker Arnoldi du Plooy said a motion of no confidence against Mayor Sello Hlasa was supposed to be tabled at this special meeting.

"According to the current rules, the municipal manager was supposed to issue the motion 'forthwith' to the speaker against the executive mayor and failed to do so. Due to deadlines, we had no choice but to postpone it," she said.

She said once issued, the mayor had 14 to 21 days to respond.

The mayor is the leader of the Metsimaholo Community Association.

The motion was to be tabled by the DA with support from the EFF.

EFF mayoral hopes

The ANC was unseated from the council when a coalition was formed by opposition parties.

After the elections the ANC had 19 seats, the DA 12, the EFF got eight seats and the community association received two.

The DA was given the speaker position, while the community association got the mayor post.

With this motion of no confidence, the EFF was expected to get its first municipal mayor position.

Speaking to the media recently, EFF leader Julius Malema said they wanted to run the municipality to gain experience and develop a track record to use in their campaign for the 2019 national elections.

"We have said to the DA, when we take over government in Metsimaholo, we want to be the government alone. We don't want a coalition. We want the DA to vote for the EFF government in Metsimaholo in the same way we did with them here. We're going to run a successful municipality," he said.

Source: News24