South Africa: Parliament Is 'In the Making', Secretary to Parliament Tells Hungarian Counterpart

Renewal is at the centre in the evolution of the Parliament of the Republic of South from the first Parliament, which was established in 1994 after the first democratic elections, to the current fifth Parliament. "This is Parliament in the making," the Secretary to Parliament, Mr Gengezi Mgidlana, told the high-level delegation from the National Assembly (NA) of Hungary in Parliament today (30 January 2017).

Mr Mgidlana said he hopes that the visit will strengthen the administrative relationship between the two Parliaments and enable the sharing of experiences, which will enrich the administrative arms of both Parliaments.

The Hungarian visit is a follow-up to a South African parliamentary delegation, consisting of the Secretary to Parliament and five managers from various service areas, which visited the Hungarian Parliament from the 16 to 22 July 2016.

Mr Mgidlana received the high-level delegation from the National Assembly (NA) of Hungary, led by Director-General Dr Kövér Such. Dr Such showed an interest in the history of the South African Parliament and asked Mr Mgidlana to explain how it moved from being a racial Tricameral Parliament in 1983 to where it is now in the democratic dispensation.

Mr Mgidlana explained that South Africa's Parliament is defined by the Constitution, which was arrived at through a negotiated settlement between former liberation movements and the forces supporting the apartheid government. "Both extremes, far left and far right in the struggle for and against the establishment of the democratic South Africa, participated in the negotiations for the establishment of the democratic South Africa," said Mr Mgidlana.

Mr Mgidlana told his Hungarian counterparts that although the expansion of the South African Parliament is challenged by limited space to comfortably accommodate all the Members of Parliament (MPs) in Chambers and in offices, a great deal of work has been done in this regard. "Our Parliament has grown from about 200 MPs to more than 400 MPs currently," he told the delegation. Expansion plans in place are unaffected by the ongoing debate on the possibility of relocating Parliament, he said.

The Hungarian delegation heard about South Africa's Institutions Supporting Democracy and the parliamentary offices liaising with them, including the Parliamentary Budget Office and the Speaker's Forum, among others.

Parliament's Deputy Secretary: Core Business, Advocate Modimedi Phindela, and Deputy Secretary: Support Services, Ms Baby Tyawa, also explained their work to the Hungarian delegation.

In visiting South Africa, the Hungarian delegation aimed to study the operations of the South African Office of the Secretary to Parliament. In particular, the delegation wanted to learn more about operations in areas such as legislative, financial, facility and security services management.