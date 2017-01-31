South Africa: Icasa Expected At SABC Parliamentary Inquiry

Parliament's ad hoc committee investigating the fitness of the SABC board to hold office is expected to continue on Tuesday.

During the sitting the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is expected to discuss the monitoring of the implementation of its compliance and complaints committee ruling on the SABC's ban on broadcasting violent protests.

The ad hoc committee adopted its final draft report just before lunch last Friday. DA members in the committee did not take their seats following an hour-long break, staging a walkout in protest against the results of a vote that decided not to include recommendations in the report.

The report will be sent to the SABC, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi and former board chairpersons Dr Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala.

It will also be made available to the public on Parliament's website.

Public submissions for the draft report will end on February 16. The committee will meet again on February 14 to consider responses, concluding on February 22.

The SABC last year took a decision to ban footage of violent protests. Icasa then ordered the SABC to withdraw its ban. The SABC said at the time that it would comply.

News24