31 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Icasa Expected At SABC Parliamentary Inquiry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Parliament's ad hoc committee investigating the fitness of the SABC board to hold office is expected to continue on Tuesday.

During the sitting the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is expected to discuss the monitoring of the implementation of its compliance and complaints committee ruling on the SABC's ban on broadcasting violent protests.

The ad hoc committee adopted its final draft report just before lunch last Friday. DA members in the committee did not take their seats following an hour-long break, staging a walkout in protest against the results of a vote that decided not to include recommendations in the report.

The report will be sent to the SABC, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi and former board chairpersons Dr Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala.

It will also be made available to the public on Parliament's website.

Public submissions for the draft report will end on February 16. The committee will meet again on February 14 to consider responses, concluding on February 22.

The SABC last year took a decision to ban footage of violent protests. Icasa then ordered the SABC to withdraw its ban. The SABC said at the time that it would comply.

News24

South Africa

National Carrier Warns Customers of Free Flights Hoax

South African Airways (SAA) has warned its customers about a hoax survey that is prevalent on social media suggesting… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.