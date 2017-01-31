An Olympian, Jeremiah Okorodudu, has canvassed the setting up of a special Fund by the government to cater for retired athletes who live in penury.

Okorodudu said in an interview yesterday in Lagos that such a scheme would go a long way to provide relief for the retired athletes.

He said it's a way to also remember and frequently appreciate the contributions of such persons to sports development and for being good ambassadors of the nation.

"It is not easy for an athlete to get to Olympic level; therefore once one is able to get to that cadre, he or she should be appreciated.

"An Olympian must not be left to suffer or die in penury having committed his or her active years to representing Nigeria at the global level, especially in Olympic Games.

"The scheme should be well organised for retired Olympians to get monthly allowance to take care of their personal needs and remain happy," he said.

Okorodudu, who represented the nation in the boxing event in Middleweight category at the 1984 Olympic Games, added that with such a scheme in place, existing and upcoming athletes would be encouraged.

"There should be a standing helpful scheme to serve as encouragement to active athletes and upcoming ones who aspire to get to the Olympic level," he added.

According to him, such is in operation in some countries and that has helped to sustain their retired athletes and those who have contributed to the progress of their sports.

