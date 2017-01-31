South Africa: Trade and Industry On Established Poultry Sector Task Team

press release

Government initiates a process to develop and implement a shared response to the crisis in the poultry industry

A Poultry Sector Task Team established by the South African government to deal with the crisis in the domestic poultry industry has secured significant progress across a number of work-streams, to develop a common response to the complex challenges facing the domestic industry.

The Task Team is comprised of representatives of the Departments of Trade and Industry, Economic Development and Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, as well as the Industrial Development Corporation.

The sector industry association, Poultry South Africa and representatives of the poultry producers represent business. Labour is represented by the leadership of the Food and Allied Workers Union, (FAWU).

The work-streams established by the Task Team to process a range of possible short and longer- term interventions include the following: - Trade measures, - Health and quality issues, - Competitiveness - Industry growth and transformation - Industrial financing, incentives and demand side interventions.

As soon as the necessary technical work has been completed for the short-term interventions, the Task Team will submit, for final ratification, a set of short-term and shared interventions.

These proposals will be submitted to the Ministers concerned and the broader leadership of business and labour involved in the poultry sector. In the interim and as such time as shared ameliorative and support measures can be instituted, government appeals to the industry to do everything possible to prevent any plant closures and retrenchments.

Further media announcements will be made as soon as concrete proposals have been finalised and as and when appropriate.

Issued by: Department of Trade and Industry