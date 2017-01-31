30 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sakhumzi Manager Was 'Warm-Hearted Gentleman'

Tagged:

Related Topics

The slain manager of Sakhumzi restaurant in Soweto's famous Vilakazi Street was a true gentleman with a heart of gold.

"He was caring, warm-hearted, and an icon in the hospitality industry. He was a mentor and father figure for the staff," the establishment's marketing manager Archie Tsoku told News24 on Monday.

Tsoku said the 60-year-old's murder had left a void in many lives.

He cannot be named as not all of his relatives had been informed.

The father of three was shot dead during an attempted robbery in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was originally from Ghana but lived in the Transkei, Eastern Cape, for 25 years, where he worked as a teacher. He taught the restaurant's owner, Sakhumzi Maqubela, English at school.

"I will always remember him for his caring and loving soul. He had a huge impact on me on a personal level. He was someone I could share my future goals and ambitions with," Tsoku said.

He said the family would travel to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape this week.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said two men entered the restaurant around 00:30 on Sunday, when the employees were closing up.

The manager denied them entry, saying the restaurant was closed.

"One of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot the manager several times. He died on the scene."

They ran away without taking anything.

Source: News24

South Africa

National Carrier Warns Customers of Free Flights Hoax

South African Airways (SAA) has warned its customers about a hoax survey that is prevalent on social media suggesting… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.