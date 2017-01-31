30 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mother of Murdered Paarl Woman Struggling With Daughter's Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

The mother of murdered Paarl resident Nicola Pienaar, whose body was found in a friend's backyard, is struggling to process the death of her daughter, a colleague said.

"She already went home a few hours ago, we are trying to give her space. This is a very emotional time for her," Marlaine Pienaar-Vice's receptionist Lyury Bailey told News24.

"She told us that she is not taking any phone calls at the moment."

Pienaar-Vice told Herald Live on Monday morning that she was feeling paralysed and had taken tranquilisers to deal with the emotional pain.

Pienaar-Vice previously said to News24 that she believed her daughter would be found.

"Miracles never cease to happen," she said at the time.

News24 reported that Jacobus Johannes Oosthuizen, 32, was arrested in Port Elizabeth on January 23 after he was found driving Nicola's car.

On Sunday, Oosthuizen led officers to his home in Paarl, Western Cape, where Nicola's body was found buried under rubble.

Oosthuizen is expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate's court on Thursday.

Source: News24

South Africa

National Carrier Warns Customers of Free Flights Hoax

South African Airways (SAA) has warned its customers about a hoax survey that is prevalent on social media suggesting… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.