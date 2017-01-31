30 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gauteng Woman, Lover in Court Over Her Husband's Death

A woman who allegedly buried her husband's body in a makeshift grave in Hammanskraal appeared in the Temba Magistrates's Court, on Monday.

Fikile Mongwe, 36, appeared alongside Innocent Pilosa, 21, who allegedly orchestrated the burial of her 61-year-old husband, Selaelo Lekalakala.

It is alleged the two buried Lekalakala on New Year's Eve and then reported him missing on January 16. The man's body was exhumed last Friday. Pilosa, who is believed to be Mongwe's lover, had been on the run from police.

Both requested legal aid. The case was postponed to February 16, for a formal bail application.

Mongwe was arrested after police had exhumed the body. This was after Pilosa's friend confessed to helping them bury Lekalakala's body.

"The man directed police to the grave after he told us that he can't live like this anymore," said Captain Kay Makhubela last week.

The 32-year-old man told police he had helped a friend bury a body in a grave in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, in December 2016.

He was detained at Temba police station and is expected to turn State witness.

In a separate incident, a 38-year-old man allegedly, who confessed to burning his wife's body and burying her remains in his backyard at his home in Stingwater Trust Farm, Hammanskraal, after killing her on October 6, appeared in the Temba Magistrate's Court last week.

Makhubela said the man had reported his wife missing on October 26, prompting police and residents to launch a search for her.

He is expected back in court on February 9 for a formal bail application.

