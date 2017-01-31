South Africa: MEC Qedani Mahlangu On Key Cancer Drug

press release

No drug shortage in Gauteng hospitals

The Gauteng Department of Health can confirm and assure the public that there is no shortage of key cancer drug (Cisplatin) that is used to increase the effectiveness of radiation treatment for cervical cancer, also utilised by paediatric oncology, and prescribed by clinicians in haematology.

There are, indeed, challenges with supply of the drug, which National Department of Health is attending to. The Gauteng Health MEC Ms Qedani Mahlangu wishes to assure the public that drug stocks are at satisfactory level in all our facilities and there is no need to panic.

Issued by: Gauteng Health