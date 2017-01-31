Nigeria: Boy, 21, Bags 3 Years Imprisonment for Theft, Cultism

An Egor Magistrate Court sitting in Egor, yesterday sentenced Ehigie Omosusi, 21, to three years imprisonment over attempt to steal and belonging to a Secret Cult group.

Omosusi, who pleaded quilty to the offense after the charge was read to him, was subsequently sentenced to imprisonment by the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Igho Braimoh.

According to the charge, Omosusi, with others still at large, attempted to steal a car battery at Debekeme Street, Ubgihoko, Benin City, on January 5, 2017.

Omosusi, with others still at large, also at the same date and place, committed an offense punishable under section 64(a), of the Criminal Code law of the defunct Bendel State, for been a member of unlawful society.

Omosusi pleaded quilty to the two count charges.