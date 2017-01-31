31 January 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boy, 21, Bags 3 Years Imprisonment for Theft, Cultism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Patrick Ochoga

An Egor Magistrate Court sitting in Egor, yesterday sentenced Ehigie Omosusi, 21, to three years imprisonment over attempt to steal and belonging to a Secret Cult group.

Omosusi, who pleaded quilty to the offense after the charge was read to him, was subsequently sentenced to imprisonment by the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Igho Braimoh.

According to the charge, Omosusi, with others still at large, attempted to steal a car battery at Debekeme Street, Ubgihoko, Benin City, on January 5, 2017.

Omosusi, with others still at large, also at the same date and place, committed an offense punishable under section 64(a), of the Criminal Code law of the defunct Bendel State, for been a member of unlawful society.

Omosusi pleaded quilty to the two count charges.

Nigeria

Senate President Saraki's Chief of Staff Resigns

Senator Isa Galaudu, the Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki has resigned, Daily Trust reliably… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.