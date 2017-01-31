South Africa: Top EFC Star Hit By Car

EFC matchmaker Graeme Cartmell received word on Tuesday from Walter Wendt, Nkazimulu 'Zuluboy' Zulu's coach, that Zulu had been hit by a car and was in hospital.

The news comes ahead of his flyweight title unification fight against JP Buys at EFC 57 on Saturday, March 4.

The reigning champion, Zulu was busy with his morning running in preparation for his fight when he was accidently struck by a car.

He was rushed to Bertha Gxowa Hospital and is being treated for an injury to his leg/hip.

The injury has forced Zulu to withdraw from the Buys bout.

The EFC has wished Zulu a speedy recovery.

Source: Sport24