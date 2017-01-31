South Africa: Two Arrested After Trying to Reclaim Backpack With Rhino Horn, Ivory

Two Chinese nationals have been arrested after returning to a restaurant to get a backpack, which they forgot, containing processed rhino horn and ivory, the Western Cape Hawks said on Tuesday.

The two, aged 24 and 27, were wining and dining at a restaurant in Hout Bay on Sunday night and apparently forgot the backpack, spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

They returned on Monday afternoon to claim it.

"The seemingly oblivious duo were then directed to the nearby police station where the parcel was handed in for safekeeping."

The Hawks' organised crime endangered species unit arrested the two on the spot. They were charged with unlawful possession of rhino horn and ivory. They would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The loot had an estimated street value of just over R60 000.

Source: News24