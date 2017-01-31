31 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Arrested After Trying to Reclaim Backpack With Rhino Horn, Ivory

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two Chinese nationals have been arrested after returning to a restaurant to get a backpack, which they forgot, containing processed rhino horn and ivory, the Western Cape Hawks said on Tuesday.

The two, aged 24 and 27, were wining and dining at a restaurant in Hout Bay on Sunday night and apparently forgot the backpack, spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

They returned on Monday afternoon to claim it.

"The seemingly oblivious duo were then directed to the nearby police station where the parcel was handed in for safekeeping."

The Hawks' organised crime endangered species unit arrested the two on the spot. They were charged with unlawful possession of rhino horn and ivory. They would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The loot had an estimated street value of just over R60 000.

Source: News24

South Africa

National Carrier Warns Customers of Free Flights Hoax

South African Airways (SAA) has warned its customers about a hoax survey that is prevalent on social media suggesting… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.