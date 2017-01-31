South Africa: Parnell Lets His Form Do the Talking

Proteas all-rounder Wayne Parnell is sticking to what he does best and that is his eagerness to contribute with bat and ball for his team.

Parnell, who has been in and out of the Proteas set-up, credits his form with the Cobras as key and wants to continue to build on his "process" of success.

"After being out of the team for a period of time, I had to figure out on what I had to do to get back into the national team and try and stay here," Parnell told reporters at Kingsmead in Durban on Monday.

"It's been going nicely for these past few months, I'm just going to try and keep doing what I've been doing."

'Nicely' is a bit of an understatement, as Parnell was called-up to the Proteas Test squad as Kyle Abbott's replacement in the third Test against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.

Parnell, who had only played in four Tests prior to the Wanderers Test, took six wickets to seal the Proteas an innings and 118 run victory in three days.

The Cape Cobras all-rounder didn't have a blissful T20I series and could only capture three wickets in their series loss to Sri Lanka.

However, in the first ODI in Port Elizabeth, Parnell took three for 48 to steer the Proteas to a comfortable eight-wicket win.

"Game time is important and playing under pressure more consistently is key," said Parnell.

"If I'm left out of series or going back to the Cobras - I think it's just about putting in performances and doing well.

"That's always been my goal and that is looking to contribute with bat or ball.

"People are seeing what I can do with the bat and ball more so than in the past, so what the future holds is unclear, but I'm just sticking to my processes."

The second ODI gets underway on Wednesday (13:30 SA time) at Kingsmead, with the Proteas leading the series 1-0.

Source: Sport24