Rwanda Feted At New York Travel Exhibition

Rwanda has been recognized with an award of excellence for the Best Small Booth at the New York Times Travel Show in the United States.

Rwanda's tourism and travel exhibition was showcased in the African section of the travel show and stood out largely due to designs and presentation.

According to the organizers, Rwanda earned recognized largely due to the traditional attire, locally known as "Imicyenyero" complementing the unique stand at the exhibition.

"The certificate of excellence was awarded based on best presentation of information, booth designs, presence and utilisation of space," Brad Kolodny, the Account Manager of the Travel Advertising Department at the show is quoted in a statement.

Rwanda was participating at the fair for the third time in a row, showcasing cultural performances and unique cultural manifestations to showcase various aspects of the country.

Chief Tourism Officer at Rwanda Development Board Belise Kariza said that the award symbolizes confidence the country continues to earn in the global tourism market.

"We are honored and encouraged to have been awarded as the Best Small Booth at the New York Times Travel Show this year. Together with our exhibitors at the stand, who comprised of tour operators, heli safaris and an Airline, we showcased our efficient and diverse tourism potential. This award, therefore, symbolizes to us the confidence that the global market has in our tourism offering," she said.

Exhibitors said that the platform was an ideal opportunity to showcase the country's tourism experiences on the global scene as well as creating an avenue for local operators to meet and network with international players in the sector.

The travel show is one of the longest-running trade travel show in North America and features travel industry conference, consumer seminars and features about 500 exhibitors from Africa, Asia, Australia/South Pacific, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, Mexico and the United States.

Rwanda's tourism sector has in recent times continued to gain international recognition continued in the global scene as it maintains its position as country's top foreign exchange earners.

The American Luxury and Travel Magazine ranked Rwanda 14th globally as a global tourist destination while Bloomberg and CNN featured Rwanda among the top 17 destinations for tourists this year.