Uganda: Ssemujju Took Roundabout Route Into Politics

Photo: The Observer

Opposition MP Ssemujju Nganda and wife during the campaigns.

interview

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda's dream was to become a lawyer but he failed to make the cut at A-level. He was instead admitted to study journalism at Makerere University - which he did not like and opted to study a BA Education. But this plan too failed.

"I made attempts to leave journalism for education at least but Dr Abbas Kiyimba pushed me to stay. I would otherwise be a teacher or headmaster by now," he says.

Ssemujju says he was born on September 23, 1973 and has had to fend for himself because he is from a modest family where resources were shared amongst 46 children of Hajji Ali Nganda Nkwanga of Bijaaba village in present day Kyazanga district. His mother, Sofia Nalwoga, had 16 offspring. Ssemujju says he always went to bed late because he had to wait for his mother to finish her house chores and give him her gomesi (wrapper) to cover.

Going through school was a hustle and his father being a community leader who also supplied food stuffs to some secondary schools, used such contacts to negotiate whenever school fees delayed. He went to Bijaaba Islamic school, Masaka SS where he sat 'O' and 'A' levels before joining Makerere University.

While studying at Makerere, Semujju got a teaching job and was also writing for The Crusader; a tri-weekly newspaper started and run by majority of his lecturers, and The Monitor. Eventually he became a Monitor reporter after getting his University degree in 1998.

At Makerere, one of his neighbours in Mitchell hall; Haruna Kazibwe had a younger visiting sister whom Ssemujju liked at first sight. The two later met and talked through Kazibwe and from then, it was just a matter of time - mainly waiting for the 16-year old Faridah Babirye to turn 18 years when Ssemujju married her in June 2000. She was then joining Makerere University to pursue bachelors in Education.

Ssemujju says, "During the three years at university, she gave birth to three children but never failed a paper." They currently have five children.

Eventually around 2003 to 2004 when, as Semujju puts it, President Yoweri Museveni changed the constitution to remove term limits, Semujju did more than journalismwhen he was placed in charge of a project meant to publish articles that highlight dangers of removing term limits.

"I published many articles that led me into activism".

Semujju says being journalist does not detach one from society but allows him or her make informed decisions and judgment as a member of society.

"When things go wrong, you can't still claim to be a neutral arbiter because where all political parties and institutions are weak, the media more or less becomes the main opposition to push the government to account for its actions," says Ssemujju.

He left Monitor to join the team starting The Observer in 2004 from where he crossed into active politics.

He talks of joining parliament as a decision influenced by a journalism political career in parliament and the conflict between Buganda and Museveni around 2009 which made it impossible for him to pretend to be a journalist.

"I went out of my way and was no longer speaking as a journalist but as an activist," he says, "So I thought it would fair to my colleagues at The Observer and the entire journalism fraternity to exit journalism in March 2010."

In 2011, Ssemujju offered himself to replace the late Sam Kalega Njuba who was retiring as MP of Kyadondo South. Luck too was on his side as the FDC and Njuba zeroed on him.

Njuba had won elections by only 23 votes and Ssemujju pushed to do better. He says, "I went through tough party primaries but eventually won the MP seat by 15,000 votes and in 2016 my margin grew by 100%".

Ssemujju's Liteside

Any three things we don't know about you?

People think I am brutal and chaotic which is not true; I am only a victim of circumstance. I am a family person and I choose to have one wife. I am a journalist by accident because I tried not to be one but failed. I don't think I will be an MP beyond three terms.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

What you set out to achieve is what brings about happiness. For now, I imagine a day when President Museveni leaves power peacefully and we get a President of our time.

What is your greatest fear?

The fear to slide back in life deters me from making certain decisions.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

Balancing relationships with people is such a difficult thing; sometimes I tend to be direct which makes me end up picking quarrels with others.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

People who are not straight forward; one of the things I wanted in a woman is the ability to size up with me and air out her views.

Which living person do you most admire? admire?

There are people I like and I can't categorise who comes first; Kizza Besigye, Mugisha Muntu and Amanya Mushega are people I like for different reasons. For instance, if there is one person who says one and it is one in this country, it has to be Mugisha Muntu. Muntu will never seek an advantage for himself in anything. I don't know of anyone in Uganda who will make a sacrifice like Besigye does for over 30 million people. I like Mushega for being straight forward and doing something he thinks is right regardless of people's opinions.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Travelling with my family; one thing that I have overcome is to make and accumulate wealth and end up worshipping it.

What is the greatest thing you have ever done?

Staying in school because there was a possibility that I would have abandoned it.

What is your current state of mind?

I am in the right place

What does being powerful mean to you?

Powerful people are those who make things happen.

On what occasion do you lie?

I have never experienced it but I think I can tell a lie when I am in extreme danger of losing my life. If I have ever told a lie, it wasn't deliberate.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

I am a God fearing person and the nature of my training is that you don't look at yourself but others who are not like you.

Which living person do you most despise?

It is difficult to point out one but I don't like people who seek to advantage themselves.

What is the quality you most like in a man?

Someone modest and doesn't seek to advantage himself.

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

Someone who is modest and calm.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

I don't know of any.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

It has to be my mother and wife basing on what I have gone through; my mother kept me in school and influenced my entire life.

When and where were you happiest?

Doubling my win margin in the 2016 parliamentary elections was a happy moment but I am looking forward to the happiest.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I want to learn to handle people in a better way.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Offering myself to battle for justice; I was an extremely private person.

Where would you most like to live?

I am okay living in Uganda.

What is your most treasured possession?

My religion and if I lost my wife, I would never be the same person.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

When people are deprived and extremely vulnerable to the level of a destitute living just by the wind.

What is your favourite occupation?

There is a very thin line between journalism and politics; eventually when I settled into journalism, I liked it because it made a great contribution to the person I have become.

What do you most value in your friends?

The value they add to me and not taking advantage of others.

Who are your favorite writers?

I read different people at different times; the latest book I have read is 'Why Nations Fail' written by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson. I like writers who research a lot in the line of history and politics.

Who is your hero of fiction?

I am not into fiction.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

I am a religious person so I identify more with the prophet; he has influenced my life not only because of his conduct but because of many things he taught. There are many things I would have done if it wasn't for religion.

Who are your heroes in real life?

There are people I will keep remembering like John Kazoora, Augustine Ruzindana and Ben Wacha; these people are disciplined and stand by their word.

What are your favorite names?

I share names with all my children 'Ibrahim Ssemujju'; I am the first and they follow in second to fourth. My wife chooses the name for the girls.

What is your greatest regret?

I never wanted to be a journalist; it is a personal failure because I didn't become a lawyer. It is something I feel I would have done much better to achieve. The others are beyond my control.

How would you like to die?

I want to fall sick and die within three days.

What is your motto?

When I set out to do something, I must do it 100% .

****