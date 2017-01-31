Nigeria: Live Show 2: 12 Becomes 14

Unbeknownst to the 12 Housemates ushered into the House last week, Biggie had two extra Housemates who had been waiting in the cut, and he decided to send them into the BBNaija House today.

Ebuka, receiving instructions from Biggie introduced the world to the two new Housemates, Debbie-Rise and Bassey.

In his mock evictions; Biggie had evicted Marvis and Tboss to the dismay and shock of the other Housemates, and there were mixed reactions from the old Housemates with some not able to control the shock and tears.