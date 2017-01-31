Somalia: AMISOM Praises Contribution of Burundian Troops in Somalia

Deputy AU Special Representative for Somalia Lydia Wanyoto said the impact that Burundi is making alongside other troop contributing countries has been central to the progress notable in Somalia today.

The leadership of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has commended the continued role played by Burundi in support of the process for restoration of peace in Somalia.

Speaking during a meeting with the Burundian Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Prime Niyongabo, the Deputy AU Special Representative for Somalia Hon. Lydia Wanyoto said the impact that Burundi is making alongside other troop contributing countries has been central to the progress notable in Somalia today.

Lt. Gen. Prime Niyongabo is on a working visit to Somalia during which he has visited and interacted with troops at the forward bases, commending their bravery.