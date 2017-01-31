Cameroon/Ghana: Indomitable Lions Brace Up for Semi-Finals

The players are fine-tuning skills in their hide out in Moanda, Franceville to ensure another victory come February 2, 2017.

After last Saturday's 5-4 victory against the Teranga Lions of Senegal the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are not sleeping on their laurels. The victory was a booster for the Lions as it gave them determination to work hard. The Indomitable Lions will face the Black Stars of Ghana in the semi-final on February 2, 2017 in Franceville at 8:00 p.m. Even before they knew their opponents, preparations had already begin in their hide out in Mounda, Franceville. At the Hôtelier Heliconia de Moanda, where they are lodged for the past one week, everything is going well in the camp of the Lions. According to the official programme from Lions' den, the Lions began with their training sessions yesterday,

January 30, 2017. Today, the 23 lions will attend to sessions with their physiotherapists and medical staff in the morning to ensure their physical fitness and then have a rest in the afternoon. For the team to progress in the competition, Coach Hugo Broos is rethinking his strategy in order to ensure strong attack machinery in the upcoming game. The four times African champions finished second in Pool A with five points recording two draws and one victory to reach the quarter-finals. Cameroon and Ghana met in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2008. Cameroon beat Ghana 1-0 to reach the final. The semi-final match will be a chance for the Black Stars to revenge the defeat they suffered in the hands of the Indomitable Lions in Ghana. Burkina Faso will face seven times African champions, Egypt in the other semi-final game in Libreville on January 1, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.