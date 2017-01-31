Ghana: Ayew Brothers Propel Ghana to Last Four

They finished as heroes as the Black Stars secured their place in the semi-finals of the AFCON 2017 after beating DR Congo 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

The joy in the hearts of Ghanian fans in Gabon and Africa as a whole is immense. André Ayew and Jordan Ayew, two brothers, have again made Ghana proud. They were the goal scorers as the Black Stars secured their place in the semi-final of the AFCON 2017 in Gabon after beating the DR Congo 2-1 in the quarter-finals at the Oyem Stadium. Striker, Jordan Ayew, scored the opener for the Black Stars in the 62nd minute after a goalless first half. Even though DR Congo equalised in the 68th minute it was Deputy Captain,

Andrew who scored the winning penalty following a foul on Christian Atsu to give Ghana the victory they needed. The victory for Ghana means the Black Stars face Cameroon in semi-finals on Thursday February 2, 2017. Ghana, runner-up in the last competition, is seeking a first Cup of Nations title since 1982. The Ayews are the sons of Ghana football legend Abedi 'Pele' Ayew, ranked among the greatest African footballers of all time. André Ayew and Jordan Ayew helped their country to the second place in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and are determined to see the Black Stars reach the finals of the AFCON 2017 in Gabon. André Ayew plays for West Ham. He is the winner of the BBC award 2011 and it is likely for outstanding Ayew to become the first Ghanaian to win it twice. Jordan Ayew was Aston Villa's top scorer last season, netting seven goals in 30 Premier League appearances of which seven were as substitute.