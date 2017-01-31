31 January 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Students Deserve Effective Learning Experience

By Edwin M. Fayia III

The founder of the John W.F. Sherman Memorial Institute (JWFSMI), located on Front Street in Monrovia, Mrs. Kellita Sherman, says effective instructional methods provide good learning experience for students.

She said the JWFSMI has developed a system that provides effective instruction to children who are enrolled at the institute, which has contributed to an increase in enrolment.

In an interview with the Daily Observer recently, she said her institute also provides a chance for children roaming the streets of Monrovia to prepare for the future.

"I established the school as a gateway for children who would have found themselves in the streets to instead spend their time in the classroom," Mrs Sherman said.

She said the school does not receive any external financial support and has appealed to the Chapel of Peace Church of Tennessee in the United States for instructional materials.

Mrs Sherman said the Chapel of Peace Church has already made a donation of five computers to the institute, for which the administration is grateful.

She said the school places importance on female education and therefore she is encouraging girls to apply to the institute. With the school's enrolment growing, space has become a challenge and she is considering acquiring a new edifice for the school.

Established in 2016, she said the institute ensures that only qualified teachers are recruited, and are paid from donor support and school fees.

The school's supervisor, Mrs Beatrice T. Whisnant, said, "It is only when teachers are qualified to teach can they help students to grow," and called on the Ministry of Education to ensure that qualified teachers are recruited for the education system while those who need training must be helped to become professionals.

She said the school's enrolment has gone up to over 1,000 students. The JWFSMI runs from kindergarten to 11th grade.

