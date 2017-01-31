Liberia: School, Residents, Businesses Grateful for Paved Police Academy Road

The Principal of the Police Academy Elementary and Junior High School, Mrs. Theresa Morris, gasoline seller Moses Janteh, and motorbike rider Joseph Suah and many others have expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Public Works for the pavement of the Police Academy Road in Paynesville, "which now makes life a little easier for all."

Mrs. Morris told the Daily Observer during a visit to the community yesterday that she is happy because the over 700 students at her school now come to school not being covered in dust, as was the case before the completion of the road about around the first week of January.

The school, through the Ministry of Education, is planning to build a site for Early Childhood Education to benefit preschoolers and others, she said, with the current drawback being the lack of a library for the students.

The road was rehabilitated by the China Henan International Cooperation Group Limited (CHICO), who started the project on December 22, 2015, completing it during the first weekend of January 2017.

"We are happy with the government for the job," Principal Morris said. "Now, the common cold that results from the inhalation of dust can now be a thing of the past."

Moses Janteh, 30, a 10th grade student at a nearby community school, said he can now travel to the Total Gas Station to purchase gasoline for his petty business.

"I used to go all the way to Tubman Boulevard because of the bad road and I also used to spend more on transportation. It is not like that anymore because it is easy to get a motorbike or a taxi to get the job done," he said.

Motorbike rider Joseph Suah, 21, said bike riders are happy for the completion of the road, which means long life for their bikes as they no longer have to dodge the many potholes that described the previous condition of the road.

"Now people who would normally take motorbike to their destination now prefer to walk or take a taxi because the good road is bringing some competition.

"Taxis charge L$20 and we charge L$30 from the junction to a location called 'Turning Round,' but residents always ask to pay less and we just do what they ask for, and because of that, we don't make much," Suah said.

He, however, said "We are happy all the same because when the rains come we will not suffer from mud and potholes like before."

Business owners residents along the Police Academy Road are also happy that the nightmare of dust, mud, potholes and dirt is over. An entertainment spot owner told the Daily Observer that "We don't know how to thank the government for the completion of the road. All we can do is thank the Ministry of Public Works and the government for finishing the job."