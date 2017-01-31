Miss Universe Kenya Mary Esther Were on Sunday made it to the top five beauties but missed out on the crown after a lacklustre performance in the question and answer session.

Ms Were was asked about American politics, particularly her thoughts on President Donald Trump.

The question seems to have thrown her out of balance, as she stuttered in her response before requesting to start all over again.

Celebrity TV show host Steve Harvey, who was the host of the final in Manila, Philippines, posed the question to Ms Were:

“Arguably no US president has had a more active 10 days in office. What are you most excited about and what concerns you when it comes to the Presidency of Donald Trump?”

Ms Were gave a wide smile and long silent pause as if to gather her thoughts before starting off her answer:

“Politics … ahh OK let me just start again. Donald Trump, having been elected as the President of the United States, may not have been the choice of many people living in the United States because of the divided support system for the outgoing President Barack Obama, who has supporting an upcoming woman President … who was supposed to be a woman President Hillary Clinton,” she said.

It was this last bit of her answer that left many fans worried.

“So, so many people oppose his position. But I feel that once [Trump] took up his position, he was able to unify the entire nation,” she stated.

Immediately after her answer, Twitter was abuzz as many questioned why a Kenyan native had to be asked about American politics.

Iris Mittenaere of France was crowned the Miss Universe 2016.