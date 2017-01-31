Zimbabwe: Massive Business Roll-Out for War Vets

Former freedom fighters across the country are set to benefit from business ventures that are set to be rolled-out by the Ministry of War Veterans, War Collaborators, Detainees and Restrictees this year.

War veterans Minister Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said in an interview last week that through a company called Power Zimbabwe, which is a ministry vehicle, a blueprint was in place to start businesses across major economic sectors to help the country's liberators, most of whom are living in penury.

Last week, Cde Dube travelled to South Africa to learn from the Department of Military Veterans, a cash-flush organisation with rich economic ties.

Lack of funds from Treasury, Rtd Col Dube said, had worsened the plight of the ex-fighters, hence the need for creativity and opening up of opportunities.

"It is an open secret that the fiscus has no money and this is why we are not even able to meet our obligation with fees, medical care, burials for liberation war fighters and other welfare issues because there is a challenge with money from the fiscus," said Cde Dube.

"(Finance Minister, Cde Patrick) Chinamasa has encouraged us to do as much as we can to get some money, to get into some projects and so forth. We want to get into mining, and the Ministry of Mines must give us some claims and we go into joint venture partnerships because we still need capital.

"We have already tried one project, that is on quarry. We went into quarry business because we heard that there is a big road that is going to be constructed, the Chirundu-Beitbridge route. We know that there is a lot of quarry that is going to be required but we are still negotiating with the Ministry of Roads to assist us," he said.

The project is already operational.

The Ministry of War Veterans, War Collaborators, Detainees and Restrictees has been given a wildlife concession in Matetsi, Hwange.

Explained Rtd Col Dube: "We think once it is properly done, the chalets and everything, people and hunters will begin to come and we get some proceeds. They all will go to the welfare of the war veterans.

"We are also trying to import maize. Some six/seven months ago, we got a licence from the GMB to import maize so that we get some profit as well. But, it has been extremely difficult. You know it requires foreign currency for transactions. That is, we have to send in some Nostro account which requires foreign currency."

The ministry is also constituting a security company, which will employ former fighters and seek contracts with Government departments.

Rtd Col Dube was frustrated by the lack of support from some ministries and institutions such as banks.

There are about 34 000 war vets in Zimbabwe and the ministry also has to take care of 20 000 non-combat cadres, 6 000 ex-detainees and restrictees, 9 000 widows and 17 000 liberation war victims.

There are also nationalists and collaborators and the economic challenges facing the country have hit this demographic group the hardest.