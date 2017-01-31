The Miss World Kenya Nyamira County Mercy Mokeira who got to national spotlight after her photos with Lang’ata Women Prison inmates went viral has passed on.

The 23-year-old vibrant model died on Sunday evening at North Kinangop Hospital where she has been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed disease.

“She complained of muscle pains but preliminary results failed to show the disease she was suffering from. We then sent for more tests but she died before we got the results back,” Josphat Momanyi, her father, said.

The young model was admitted to hospital after she complained of muscle pains.

Various leaders who paid a tribute described as an intelligent, vibrant and bright model.

“This is a great loss to our County. We are saddened beyond words,” Jones Omwenga, a member of the County Executive in Nyamira County, eulogized her.

Ms Mokeira was expecting to graduate from Kenyatta University in June this year with a Bachelor of Laws degree.

In June last year, she became a national sensation after she and her Siaya Counterpart took photos with inmates at the Lang’ata Women’s’ Prison who were deemed to be “more beautiful” than the two beauty queens.

Ms Mokeira who was late last year crowned at the Pwani Awards as the Female Model of the Year carried out several charity activities in various counties in Kenya.