Liberia: Police Academy Residents Elated Over Road Pavement

Paynesville City — Residents of Police Academy Road are hailing the Liberian government for paving the main street linking the community with the main SKD Boulevard and Redlight to ELWA junction road.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica, they expressed happiness, noting that they have been freed from the challenges of dust and potholes.

The road is 2.8 kilometer and is valued at over four million United States dollars. The duration of the project is 24 months. According to Kaustella Kialain, project engineer, the Liberian government funds the road.

"Due to Ebola, the time in the process of extension is July 2018, inclusive of the defect liability period," Kialain said.

Cecil Reeves is an administrator of a high school in the community and he, too, is appreciative of the government's initiative but wants speed breakers on the road.

"I will firstly say thanks to God because the condition of the road has changed for the better but there is a problem that I think government should consider before completing the road and that is including speed breaker especially in school zones.

"One thing I am grateful about is that the issue of dust is no more." Mr. Reeves is the Vice Principal for Instruction at the Christ Miracle of Faith High School.

Emmanuel Saye is a scratch card and cold-water seller and a resident who was getting ill from the dust.

"At least the road is better now than it was before the pot holes; and dust was a major challenge for us. Some of us were getting ill as a result of this situation I hope they will include side walk and speed breakers because the motorcyclist move with speed on this road."

Winifred Broh said they no longer have to live in a situation where they had to struggle with the dust.

"We along the road have long suffered from dust but we bless God for the intervention of Government. Before now, at times our rooms were dirty from dust and speed breaker is a very important component to the pavement of this road."

Joseph Kollie Motorcyclist: "Since I rode bike here for the past two years we make expenses on repairs because of the road condition but with the condition of the road right now, we have less problem with repairs .

I too support the idea of speed breaker even though I am a rider the only thing that has changed is the number of passengers we carry before has dropped because we have taxi running on this road because of the condition but despite that, I am grateful for the road.

Peter Saybanjaya MotorCyclist : When the road wasn't paved, we had many passengers and people are even walking these days. The good thing about it is that since pavement on this road, my bike no longer faces the challenge of maintenance. I am happy about this development especially the dust aspect.

Eric Yanson Motorcyclist: Before now, every morning before coming to the traffic, I had to treat body pain because of the potholes. We have been challenged, but nowadays, we do not have to worry about body pains and repairs we are grateful for government support. Even though traffic is hard but our little money we make we save it and do not have to use it for repairs of our bikes.