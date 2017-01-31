Kenya: Opposition Set to Announce Unity Talks Team on Tuesday

Nairobi — Formation of a super-opposition alliance outfit to face off against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto in the August elections, inched closer following talks which revealed opposition politicians are about to inking a deal to endorse one presidential flag-bearer.

Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, Co-principals Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula held a day long joint meeting at an disclosed location in the city where they resolved to constitute a technical committee to work on a power-sharing and negotiation framework.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) brings together key opposition parties, namely ODM, Wiper, Ford-K, and Amani National Congress (ANC).

The leaders are planning to unveil the team and their terms of reference during a media event slated for Tuesday.

So far, CORD Coalition Management Committee Co-Conveners Siaya Senator James Orengo, Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and Tongaren MP Simiyu Eseli have been handling the negotiations on behalf of the CORD principals while Nambale MP and Western Kenya Parliamentary Association chairman Sakwa Bunyasi has been representing ANC leader.

The opposition leaders agreed that a deal will be sealed before mid-February so that they can run campaigns in line with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) timetable.

The leaders are crafting an alliance which will be akin to the 2002 National Rainbow Alliance (Narc) that swept retired President Daniel arap Moi out of power.

In the arrangement, former PM Odinga will be tasked with delivering votes from the Nyanza and Coast regions. Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is expected to tighten his grip on the Eastern region.

ANC Leader Mudavadi will work with Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula and Boni Khalwale to keep Jubilee Party out of Western Kenya.