Nigeria: Fear Grips Nasarawa Commissioners Over Cabinet Dissolution

Tension has gripped members of the Nasarawa State executive council over rumours making the rounds that Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has concluded arrangements to dissolve his cabinet.

LEADERSHIP reports that the governor and his commissioners held a closed-door meeting in Lafia Government House, yesterday, for hours though the subject of the meeting was not made known to the press.

Efforts by our reporter to get hint of the subject matter discussed during the meeting from the commissioners proved abortive as none was willing to divulge although their body language indicated that all was not well. Heightening the possibility of the cabinet reshuffle was the fact that special advisers who were made part of the executive council last year were left out of the meeting.

However, reports of cabinet reshuffle have been on for over five months after Governor Al-Makura expressed concern over some aides who were working at cross purposes and sabotaging the efforts of his administration.

Reports also indicate that the secretary to the state government may also be affected by the impending tsunami.