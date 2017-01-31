31 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to Set Up NAFDAC Labs Across the Country

By Emma Elekwa

Awka — The federal government has said it would partner with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) towards establishing area laboratories in all the 36 states of the country.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole made this known during the

presentation of International Standards Organization and International Electro-Technical Commission Accreditation Certificate to the NAFDAC Zonal Laboratory Agulu, in Anambra State by the United State Pharmaceutical Convention.

The certificate which empowers the laboratory to undertake the testing of all classes of pharmaceuticals and raw materials in accordance with international standards, gives international acceptance to the test results on the quality status of analyzed regulated products.

He said the accreditation of the laboratory would impact positively on the lives of the people and industries in the country, assuring that the ministry would assist the agency to achieve the goal of establishing such laboratories while efforts would be sustained to protect local industries from adverse effects of foreign products.

"The porous nature of our borders and channels has made it necessary to establish the laboratories across the country to ensure effective certification of drugs which will also bring about promotion of trade and development," he added.

Earlier, the Acting Director General of NAFDAC, Mrs. Yetunde Oni, said the laboratory which was single-handedly built by the agency, is technically competent and internationally recognized to produce valid and accurate results.

Also speaking, the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano described the distribution of fake drug as the worst form of criminality, adding that those convicted deserved death sentence.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, he explained that the state had already provided a drug revolving fund scheme with a central store in Awka to handle drug distribution as well as establishment of a Quality Control and Drug Information Centre.

The Director, promoting quality of medicine programme, United States Pharmaceuticals Convention, Jude Nwokike observed that the accreditation was a testimony of NAFDAC's commitment towards strengthening pharmaceuticals by complying with quality assurance system.

