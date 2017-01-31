Ghana: Help Us Build a New Chamber Block - Speaker Appeals to Chinese Govt

press release

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Aaron Mike Ocquaye has appealed to the Chinese government to assist Ghana in the construction of a new Chamber block for its Members of Parliament.

Prof. Ocquaye, who made the appeal on Monday when the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Sun Boahang, paid a courtesy call on him, said this would help deepen the relations between the two countries.

"The Parliament of Ghana is really in need. We still have a lot of things to be done...we have a vision for a new chamber of Parliament and we hope your good country can help us in this direction," he said.

He explained that although roads were good they might not last for more than hundred years but a building could.

The speaker also called on Chinese government to help make the one district one factory promise a reality.

"We have been on tour to some countries and we realised that they have very small factories. Like the pen for instance, one factory deals with the manufacturing of just the shell, another factory with just the ink and another factory with the assembling. These are some of the things that will go a long way to help this great country "he said.

The speaker commended China for the assistance it had given to Ghana over the years and look forward for more.

"We appreciate your efforts in the construction of the National Theatre, some of our roads, Bui Dam, which I happened to be the Energy Minister at that time." he added.

The China Ambassor to Ghana, Sun Boahang praised Ghana for her contribution to the development of the Chinise economy and congratulated the speaker of Parliament on his appointment.

"I bring you congratulatory messages and warm greetings from the President of China, Xi Jinping and the people of China...We understand that you do not just have rich experience in parliamentary issues but you also have a vision of a statesman. I believe under your leadership, there will be more achievement in our parliament and continuous development "she said.

Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Adwoa Sarfo in a remark hinted of plans to set up an inter-parliamentary caucus between Ghana and China, which, according to her, would help in the free flow of information between parliamentarians in both countries.

"We are putting together an Inter-parliamentary caucus. In the sixth Parliament, I was a member of the Ghana-China Inter-parliamentary caucus and we were looking at putting this together so we have representatives of both sides of the house, then we will interact with members of Parliament in China, their experiences and best practices in order to impact them in our setting, "she said.

She commended China for supporting Ghana in the area of infrastructure development and was hopeful the assistance would continue.

"My constituents actually benefited from your outfit on the construction of a maternity clinic,"she said

The Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu also appealed for assistance in the area of IT infrastructure for Parliament.

"We know for instance we don't have a dedicated IT infrastructure for parliament. Members of Parliament when they get to Parliament want to be on the internet and they sometimes have difficulties. I am sure the Chinese can make this work" he said.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)