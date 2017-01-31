30 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: New Magistrate Takes Over Sh791 Million NYS Theft Case

By Richard Munguti

A new magistrate has taken over the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) theft case.

New Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi said the case against 26 suspects, among them former Devolution principal secretary Peter Mangiti, would proceed from where his predecessor had left off.

The magistrate who was hearing the case, Daniel Ogembo, was promoted to High Court judge.

"Under section 200 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) when a new magistrate takes over a case suspects are at liberty to recall all the witnesses or proceed from where it had reached," Mr Andayi informed all the 26 suspects.

Prosecutor Alloys Kemo told the court only one witness had begun testifying and was stood down after three hours of cross-examination.

Mr Andayi directed the case to proceed from May 15 to 19

Other suspects in the case are businessman Benson Gethi and Josephine Kabura Irungu.

All the 26 suspects, who are free on cash bail of Sh3 million each, have denied stealing the millions from the NYS.

