31 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Misses Registration Target in Week Two As Apathy Persists

By Brian Moseti

The second week of massive voter registration has seen those counties who were targeted for big numbers of voters perform poorly against those with the least expectations.

The Independent Boundaries and Electoral commission (IEBC) on Tuesday said in the two weeks the exercise has been going on, only 1,539,879 Kenyans had applied to be voters.

This represents only 25 per cent of the upper target which is six million voters.

"This means that much work still needs to be done,' said IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati while releasing the results.

He said that the top ten counties in terms of registration include Kajiado, Mandera, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Muranga, Narok, Nakuru Wajir, Tana River and Garrissa in that order.

"We are concerned that some counties with highest potential voting population of 100,000 and above are below 20 per cent of their total targets," he said.

These counties include Vihiga, Nyeri, Kisii, Kericho, Kakamega, Bungoma, Siaya, and Kitui.

The chairman also noted that they are cracking down seriously on those doing voter transfers by inducing or bribing voters to register in different locations strategic to their interests.

He said the commission has received complaints on this, and investigators are on the ground to ascertain this.

