Kenya: Maize Farmers Unhappy With Ban on Exports

The government is headed for a collision course with maize farmers in the North Rift after a presidential directive that banned export of the cereal citing the biting shortage.

Growers now want the prices of maize increased or they be allowed to sell to the highest bidder given the current supply and demand situation.

Farmers are unhappy with the order that restricts them to selling their produce within the country, saying it flouts the East African Community (EAC) common market protocol, which allows them access to the regional outlets in search of better prices.

"Most farmers are hoarding the produce with anticipation of selling around March when the market prices will be even higher," said Mr Andrew Rotich, the chairman of Trans Nzoia Maize and Livestock Association.

The dwindling maize supply, which has pushed the cost of the grain beyond the reach of most consumers in the region, has been partly blamed on export of the produce to neighbouring countries.

While the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) is offering Sh3,000 per 90 kilograme bag, millers and other traders are purchasing the crop at Sh3,400 at farm gate in price rivalry, with the consumer bearing the extra charges.

"Why should the government restrict us from exporting the produce at higher prices when it has failed in the past to protect us from cheap imports ahead of harvests thus destabilising the local market," said Mr Joshua Too from Waitaluk, Trans Nzoia County.

Arrest hoarders

President Uhuru Kenyatta banned maize exports and ordered the arrest of unscrupulous traders hoarding the produce.

"We want to ensure that we help those affected," said President Kenyatta while issuing the order last week.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett has disclosed plans by the government to import the cereal accusing farmers of hoarding maize as more Kenyans face starvation.

"We want farmers to know that we are bringing in maize and whoever is still hoarding will suffer low prices since some of them have refused to release their stock at the current good prices," said Mr Bett.

The national granary is holding 1.5 million bags against ideal stocks of 8 million bags as a strategic reserve. This precarious situation spelling doom to the country's food security.

But cereal farmers in the North Rift region want the government to increase NCPB prices to more than the current Sh3,400 to mop up the remaining maize harvests and bolster reserves.

"The increase of the prices above Sh3,400 per bag will motivate farmers hoarding the produce to release the crop to be distributed to the famine-stricken families," said Mr Jackson Too, a farmer from Moiben, Uasin Gishu County.

Some growers especially in Uasin Gishu, Trans-Nzoia and Elgeyo Marakwet counties are still harvesting last season's crop. A number are, however, holding onto their crop in anticipation of even higher prices.

But as they do so, thousands of families in parts of Baringo, West Pokot and Turkana counties are staring at empty plates thanks to the biting drought.

Leaders from the affected counties have petitioned the government to provide humanitarian interventions to avert calamities as witnessed in the previous dry spells.

West Pokot Senator John Lonyan'gapuo cited parts of Pokot North Sub-county where famine stricken families are in urgent need of emergency relief supplies.