Zimbabwe: Floods Ravage 1 000 Homes

FLOODS have left 73 families homeless, damaged over 1 000 homesteads countrywide, while lightning killed 10 people and injured 96, the Civil Protection Unit has indicated.

According to the CPU, 38 schools have been affected by the rains. In its January report, the CPU said several dams have breached, posing danger to people.

It warned that the heavy rains were posing danger to people in low-lying areas like Muzarabani, Middle Sabi, Chikwalakwala, Malipati, Gokwe and Tsholotsho.

It said major rivers were also overflowing.

"Heavy rainfall is expected to persist particularly in areas along the central watershed as well as the Eastern Highlands. The highlights of the flows obtained from major rivers during the weekend and the potential flooding are as follows -- Limpopo River: medium risk of flooding in Chikwalakwala at the moment as the level is increasing, but is below the six metres threshold," said the CPU.

It noted that at Save River, flows were increasing hence relatively high flood risk in Middle and Lower Save.

With Runde River, flows have significantly increased and there is high flood potential in Chiredzi and areas near the confluence with Save.

It warned of potential flooding in Tsholotsho as inflow into Gwayi increased significantly.

"Due to the current rainfall activities being received in the country, there is likelihood of flooding in all low-lying areas like Muzarabani, Middle Sabi, Chikwalakwala, Malipati, Gokwe and Tsholotsho at the moment.

"It is important to note that the situation can drastically change due to heavy rainfall which can be received.

"The situation is compounded by the fact that most of our national dams especially the small and medium sized are now full, resulting in most of the rainfall received being converted to runoff," said the CPU.

In Harare, the CPU said heavy rains destroyed property in Borrowdale.

"Heavy downpours resulted in severe damages to perimeter walls and homes along Crowhill Road in Borrowdale. One small dam breached and the second one is spilling, exacerbating the damage downstream. Two bridges in the area collapsed compromising access.

"Of concern is that some of the houses are sited in natural water courses and others are sited a few metres from the dam wall. This is indicative of gross breaching of both spatial planning regulations and building by-laws. Residents were advised to evacuate as necessary and be on the look-out for floods," it said.

In Mashonaland Central, the CPU said Manyame River banks in Mbire were collapsing and encroaching towards Tsetse division buildings.

This has affected the distribution of inputs and grain, it noted.

In Bindura, two children drowned in a dam while riding on an ox-drawn cart while in Shamva, hailstorm damaged four teachers' houses at Chemhanza Primary School. Five classrooms had their roofs blown off with furniture and stationery damaged.

In Mount Darwin, a house was struck by lightning on January 28.

"Both husband and wife are disabled and they look after orphans. All their food stocks received from Social Welfare were destroyed," said the CPU.

"In Masvingo Province, on January 29 in Chivi district, several families had their homes flooded. Nine homes were reportedly destroyed in Ward 29. Flood water reached window levels and a total of three bridges were washed away in the same area," said the CPU.

Some families were marooned while fishing. In Gokwe South, Midlands Province, 100 families had their fields destroyed. The CPU said 15 homes were affected by floods in Sayi following the flooding of Manyoni River.

Villagers also lost livestock.

In Mashonaland East Province at Chinatsa Secondary School, a lightning bolt killed two students and injured 74.

All dams along Manyame River in Mashonaland West Province are spilling over.

"Five people were marooned whilst fishing and were air-rescued.

"Two people on a canoe were swept away and one escaped whilst the other one drowned, body yet to be found. Twenty-five illegal settlers on Heydon Farm had their homes reportedly destroyed by heavy rains," added the CPU.