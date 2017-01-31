31 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Bhasera in Car Crash

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(File photo).

ZIMBABWE international Onismor Bhasera escaped with minor bruises yesterday after the car he was driving on his way back to South Africa was involved in a road accident along the Mutare-Masvingo Road.

Bhasera, who was part of the Warriors team that took part at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, was travelling alone from his home in Mutare back to South Africa where he plays for Supersport United.

His manager Gibson Mahachi confirmed the defender was not in danger but the vehicle, a sleek BMW, has been declared a complete write-off.

The accident occurred just after Birchenough Bridge, when the Warriors man hit a pothole and lost control of the vehicle.

"Yes, I can confirm he was involved in a road accident. He hit a pothole and lost control of the vehicle but he is fine.

"Strangely, he couldn't get help until after seven hours. I don't know what was happening but there is really no need to panic, he is not in any danger.

"He has gone to the doctor to be examined to see if there are any internal injuries. But I think that part of the road is bad because whilst he was still there with the police, they witnessed another accident," said Mahachi.

Bhasera played all of the Warriors' group matches in Gabon in a campaign that ended prematurely when Zimbabwe were knocked out at the group stage.

He was part of the unchanged four-man defence employed by Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa at the tournament.

But, with their campaign having ended early, he spent a few days home and was heading back to his club in South Africa ahead of the resumption of the ABSA Premiership matches.

Supersport, who are also home to another Zimbabwean Kingstone Nkhata, are top of the table with 25 points from 14 games.

Bhasera has made 11 starts and was looking to link up with his teammates to prepare for their next match against Golden Arrows scheduled for next Wednesday.

