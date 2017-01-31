Eritrea: Veteran Fighter Hagos Berhe Passes Away

30 January 2017

Asmara — Veteran fighter Hagos Berhe passed away on 28 January at the age of 81.

The veteran fighter Hagos Berhe joined the Popular Forces in 1975 and diligently served his country and people in different capacity.

The funeral service of the Veteran fighter Hagos Berhe was held today, 30 January at the Barentu Martyrs Cemetery in the presence of Army Commanders, senior government and PFDJ officials as well as a number of citizens.

The veteran fighter Hagos Berhe is survived by his wife and 7 children.

Expressing deep condolences of the passing away of the veteran fighter Hagos Berhe, the administration of Barentu sub-zone expresses condolences to the family and friends.

