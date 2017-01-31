Kenya: Mututho Picks Running Mate for Nakuru Governor Race

Nakuru County gubernatorial aspirant John Mututho on Tuesday morning named 26-year-old high school teacher Maureen Chebet as his running mate.

The former chairman of anti-drug abuse agency Nacada said he settled on Ms Chebet, a teacher at Menengai Secondary School in Rongai constituency, because she connects with issues affecting the youth in the county.

"My running mate is youthful and will help me address key issues concerning the youth who form the highest percentage of the Nakuru population," he said at the Rift Valley Sports Club in Nakuru Town.

His running mate hails from Kuresoi South constituency.

Mr Mututho, a former Naivasha MP highlighted several issues that he intends to do as Nakuru Governor. Among them is the revival of collapsed of industries and provision of a conducive environment for businesses.

He has promised to help revive the collapsed Karuturi flower farm and ensure the horticulture industry in the county thrives.

He accused the current county administration under Governor Kinuthia Mbugua of neglecting hawkers.

He said if elected, he will build them an ultra- modern hawkers' complex complete with a parking lot.

Ms Chebet said her priority is to address challenges facing the youth in the county, including unemployment.

She said she seized the opportunity after Mr Mututho announced he is looking for a female running mate aged between 28-35 years last year.

"Overwhelming demands from residents who saw my capability stirred my interest to back Mututho," she told the Nation.

She claims she was especially under pressure from the youth on social media platforms. She is confident her age will not be a hindrance to performing her duties.

An orphan and a single mother of one, Ms Chebet wants to be governor by the time she turns 35.

"I want to speak for orphans, women, youth and the vulnerable," she said.

Other aspirants for the governor's seat include former National Transport and Safety Authority and former Nakuru Town MP Lee Kinyanjui, Nakuru Senator James Mungai and Rev Lawrence Bomet who is a former member of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.