Mombasa — Kenya on Tuesday extradited two sons of slain drug baron Ibrahim Akasha to the United States, where they are wanted for drug trafficking.

Baktash and Ibrahim Akasha were whisked onto a chartered plane Monday night alongside Vicky Goswami (Indian) and Hussein Gulam (Pakistani) at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, bound for the US.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations were said to be involved in the operation that led to the arrest of the four at the weekend in Nyali, Mombasa.

Senior detectives from the US Drug Enforcement Agency and Kenya's anti-narcotics agency were also involved in the operation.

It's understood that the Head of the Anti Narcotics Unit Hamisi Massa is among senior Kenyan officials accompanying the US agents.

"They were deported last night in private charter and we expect them to be arraigned in court in the US to stand trial for smuggling of drugs," a said senior anti-narcotics officer told capital FM News on condition of anonymity.

The four were previously arrested in 2014 in a dramatic sting operation by US anti-narcotics agents posing as Colombian drug dealers. They had a case pending in court.

They are accused of conspiring to ship at least 98 kilogrammes of high-grade heroin and methamphetamine to the US through Kenya.

Soon after their weekend arrest, their lawyer Cliff Ombeta moved to court on Monday demanding the four to be produced in court accusing police of abducting his clients.

The High Court in Mombasa subsequently summoned CID Director Ndegwa Muhoro and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to explain the whereabouts of the four.